Maureen Morphew
Maureen Morphew passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 5, 2022 at the age of 83. Maureen was born in Houston, Texas to Palmer Singleton and Lisetta Buche’ Singleton on March 31, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband James Morphew and both of her parents.
Maureen was quite the personality who lived out her life in her own way and in her own style. She had many accomplishments she could lay claim to but her most prized was her ever growing family. Maureen spent her working years as a drafter creating subdivisions in the Austin area, and the streets still bear the names she gave them, to this day. Investing an additional 30 years of her life, she developed a Bed and Breakfast on Lake Belton where travelers from all over the world came and enjoyed the beautiful space she had created; she was affectionately known as the “Hostess with the Mostess”. Wherever Maureen went, beauty was sure to follow; her paintings spoke to the soul, her green thumb and plants were the gift that kept on giving.
One other noted strength of Maureen’s was to indicate when it was time to leave. She would simply state, “Well”, and all who knew her, knew it was time to leave. Maureen offered her last “Well” as she bid farewell to her loved ones on earth.
She is survived by her children Tim and LaDonna Broyles of Forney, David and Michelle Broyles of the Austin area, Liz and Dave Adams of Palmer, and Robert and Christie Teague of Florida. Additional children included Mark and Kathy Morphew of Tyler, Pamela Morphew of Austin, Susan and Bill High of Austin, and Chadwich Morphew of Austin. There were 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and a host of family and friends who will continue to cherish her memory.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel in Terrell, Texas at 11 AM.
Paid Obituary