ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Louise Buegeler, 90, of Burlington will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Burlington with the Rev. Walter Dhanwar officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Burlington.
Mrs. Buegeler died Monday, Sept. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in the Wilson community near Rosebud to Louis and Lydia Koslovsky Dokupil. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She married Roel Buegeler on July 10, 1951. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Roel Buegeler Jr. and Patrick Buegeler.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Buegeler of Goldsboro, N.C., Chris Buegeler of Rockdale, and Lynn Buegeler of Round Rock; four daughters, Janice Saunders of Halletsville, Brenda Allison of Cameron, Monica Tubbs of Temple and Marian Buegeler of Burlington; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.