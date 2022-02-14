GATESVILLE — Private family services for Laura Schmidt Dixon, 64, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Dixon died Friday, Feb. 11, in Gatesville.
She was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Norma June and Paul VanCuran. She had lived in Texas since 2011. She married Leo Dixon on Dec. 2, 2012.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jeremy Schmidt; three sisters, Ruth Ellen Lang, Lynn Marie Johns and Dawn Marie Althen; two brothers, Donald Paul VanCuran and David Jon VanCuran; and four grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.