BELTON — Services for Joyce Washburn Burt Parker Barker, 86, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Barker died Saturday, Jan. 25, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 23, 1933, in San Saba to Joe and Clara Adeline Ratliff Washburn. She owned and operated the Bellview Motel and Ritter Service Station in Belton. She also co-owned Parker Tire Shop in Ingelside. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Joe Burt, Bill Parker and James Barker; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Lynn Burt Nesloney of Salado; a stepson, Ronnie Parker of Ingelside; a sister, Velma McLean; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.