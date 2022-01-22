Gary Oscar Bergstrom
Gary Oscar Bergstrom, age 76, of Temple passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
Gary was born September 4, 1945, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Oscar and Lorraine Bergstrom. He married his best friend, Gayle Fuchs, on September 9, 1967. He was a very proud father and grandfather. He moved to Texas in 1979 with Skyline Homes. He worked in the Manufactured Home Industry for 31 years, working as a Sales Rep and then a Sales Manager for both Fleetwood Homes and Clayton Homes. He won several awards from both companies for his leadership abilities. His hobby and passion was carpentry building, designing and remodeling. His design ideas went into many of the homes built by Clayton Homes. Gary had an amazing sense of humor and an easy smile. His caring loving personality won him many friends. He loved his family and always put them first.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lorraine Bersgstrom of Little Falls, MN; sister, Judy Ahlgren of Fairmont, MN; brother, Lee of Brainerd, MN; in-laws, Robert and Ardis Fuchs of Sauk Centre, MN; and brother-in-law, Darwin (Dars) Fox of Maple Grove, MN.
We are grateful for each and every day we got to see that warm smile and for all the jokes and fun we shared. We will miss him more than words can express.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gayle; children, Jeff (Wendy), Chad, and Nathan; grandchildren, Cory, Zak, Kyrie (Dylan) Turner, Nic and Katie; one brother, Robert (Sandie) Bergstrom; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Susan Bergstrom, Gary (Carol) Fuchs, Clayton Fuchs, Jan (Tom) Meyer and Dawn Fox; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services for Gary will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX, on Saturday, January 22 at 2:00pm with visitation at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Heart Association.
