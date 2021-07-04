On June the 24th Merle Dunbar Mahler settled gently into the arms of our Lord at 100 years of age from her Temple, Texas home of over 65 years. Merle was born to Fannie and Walter Dunbar on the 11th of November, 1920 in Tuscola, Texas. She and her two sisters spent their youth on several farms in rural Taylor County and attended Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, from which Merle graduated at the age of 16. Her bold, adventurous spirit led her to Alpine and Denton where she attended Sul Ross and Texas Woman’s University. She then moved to Temple and attended Scott & White Nursing School where she earned her RN license, enabling years of professional nursing work at King’s Daughters, the VA and Scott & White hospitals. After the war, she met and married Frederick Lamar Mahler of Heidenheimer, Texas on September the 6th, 1948 at Christ Episcopal Church. From then onward she would pour her heart and labor into the church, bringing up their three sons, Frederick Jr, Timothy Carl, and Joe Walter there, as well as serving on the vestry, teaching Sunday school and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren baptized in its waters. A lifetime learner, her passion for travel took her on trips to Russia, the Holy Land, Eastern Europe and beyond. She embodied hard work and discipline while giving freely of a unique kind of exacting love to those in her life. She shared joy through her weekly ‘Tuesday’s With Merle’ social and the crunch of her famous ‘Nana Cookies’. Well into her 80s she could be found climbing trees to collect mistletoe, expertly wielding a push mower, and dutifully harvesting her beloved pecan trees with which she made exquisite pecan pies. In her last days she enjoyed the company of her family, winning more domino games than she lost. Her sons, their spouses and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren remain her proud legacy. They aspire to continue her work of love and labor having been shown a shining example of what 100 years of purposeful living is like.
The family is thankful for the dedication of her caregivers, Regina Williams, Donna Hurley and Katie Powell. Through their loving care Merle was able to live in her cherished home until her passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 17th at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be warmly appreciated to Christ Episcopal Church.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.