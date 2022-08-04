Rowdy Lane Mays
Rowdy Lane Mays age 25, of Belton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Celebration of life will be held at The Gin at Nolan Creek, in Belton, Texas on Friday, August 5th from 2-4. The address is 219 South East Street, Belton, Texas 76513.
Rowdy Lane Mays was born on April 8, 1997, to Byron Mays and Lee Ann Baize in Temple. He attended college at Texas State University with plans to finish at Central Texas State College with a degree in social services. Rowdy enjoyed reading, history, gardening, and keeping up with social issues and injustices. He loved his family and his two dogs, Theo and Tedi. Rowdy had the most compassionate caring heart. He was always helping his family and would always help anyone in need. His family finds comfort in knowing he lost his life helping someone and feels sadness that the world lost such a kind person.
He is preceded in death by his Aunt Kathy “Auntie” Karasek, his grandparents, Verlon “Papa” Baize, Lee “Grandy” Mays, and Doris “Memaw” Mays.
Rowdy lived the first few years of his life with his Papa, Gran, Erika, and his Mama. He was the apple of his Papa’s eye and they went everywhere together. Rowdy was a 60 year old toddler.
He was raised by a loving village: his Mama, Papa, Gran, Auntie, Erika, Megan, and Mallory. To say Kathy was his Aunt, is very inaccurate. She was his other Mama. She brought that boy lunch every day to school, because he would only eat chicken strips.
Kyle was more than a nephew to Rowdy. He felt responsible to help parent him and make sure he had what he needed... especially chicken strips on demand. Rest easy, Rowdy, we will make sure Kyle has everything he needs.
From Rowdy’s Mama: I am so proud to have had you in my life. I was so happy when you were born. I will never forget your big blue eyes and your soft, sweet hugs. I don’t think you realized how smart and amazing you were. I will try to honor you in as many ways as I can. I love you, my Baby.
Rowdy is survived by his mother, Lee Ann Baize; his father, Byron Edward Mays; his sisters, Erika Moon and Erin Henderson; his brothers, Austin Mays and Brady Mays; his grandmother, Jeanette “Gran” Baize, great nephew, Kyle Shoaf, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that those of you who wish to honor Rowdy contribute to a college education fund for his nephew, Kyle. We had a unique little tribe in our home: Gran, LeeLee, Rowdy, and Kyle. Rowdy often spoke of wanting to be able to help Kyle through college. Donations can be made to Rowdy Mays Benefit Extraco Bank Attn. Karen Wheeler PO Box 1029 Belton TX 78513 or venmo @honorrowdy.
