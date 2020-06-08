BELTON — Services for Helen Mae Beech Bruton, 57, of Belton will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
She died Monday, June 1, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1962, in Okinawa, Japan, to Don Beech and Barbara Dickerson. She worked at Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q in Belton.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Beech and Amanda Bennett; two sisters, Lelonie Sanders and Korina Thomas; two brothers, Donald Beech and Thomas Ward; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.