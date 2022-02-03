Benjamin Joseph Johnstone, infant son of Aaron and Aileen Johnstone of Temple died Monday, Jan. 31 Feb 3, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Benjamin Joseph Johnstone, infant son of Aaron and Aileen Johnstone of Temple, are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. He died Monday, Jan. 31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save