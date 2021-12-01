Services for Andrew Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple with Tracye Castillo officiating.
Mr. Rodriguez died Thursday, Nov. 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 23, 1978, in Temple to Andrew Rodriguez and Celia Hernandez. He attended Temple High School. He received a construction certificate. He married Julie Rodriguez in September 2000. He worked for Keila Construction, Leonard Castillo Construction, Raymond Chipman Construction, and Combs Construction Solutions. He was a member of Clipper Mafia and Crossroads Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; his parents; three sons, Tristen Rodriguez, Isaiah Rodriguez, and Jacob Christian Walker; four daughters, Destini Montez, Jazmine Swindoll, Emily Vasquez and Hannah Johnson; four brothers, Adrian Argon, Austin Torres, Gonsalo Cordero III, and Victor Rodriguez; four sisters, Miranda Rodriguez, Anastasia Chlapek, Victoria Rodriguez and Vanessa Robles; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.