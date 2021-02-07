SALADO — Services for Lillie Mae Denges Bertelson, 83, of Salado will be private.

Mrs. Bertelson died Jan. 27 at a local hospital.

She was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Austin to J.W. and Canary Carr Denges.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and a son, Michael Haines.

Survivors include three sons, Danny Haines, Bertran Bertelson and Brian Bertelson, all of Blue; a daughter, Teresa Spinks of Salado; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.