SALADO — Services for Lillie Mae Denges Bertelson, 83, of Salado will be private.
Mrs. Bertelson died Jan. 27 at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Austin to J.W. and Canary Carr Denges.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and a son, Michael Haines.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Haines, Bertran Bertelson and Brian Bertelson, all of Blue; a daughter, Teresa Spinks of Salado; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.