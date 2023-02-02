No services are planned for Gary A. Moncrief, 79, of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Mr. Moncrief died Monday, Jan. 30, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 1, 1943.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 3:45 am
