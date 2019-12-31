Services for Nancy Young, 79, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mrs. Young died Thursday, Dec. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Bristol, Va., to Grace Poore and James Hicks. She married Windell Young on Nov. 29, 1957. She co-owned an air conditioning and heating business.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 19, 2014.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie McLean of Temple; a son, Jimmy Young of Weatherford; a sister, Linda Saia of Glen Burnie, Md.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.