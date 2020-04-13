BELTON — Services for Latonya Washington, 46, of Harker Heights will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
She died Tuesday, April 7, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 24, 1973, in Ackerman, Miss., to Roy Lee and Phyllis Bates. She served in the U.S. Army. She was a member of Destiny World Outreach Center.
Survivors include five daughters, Quantice Deasia Washington Turner, Quantique Deasja Washington and Quantivia Desjanae Washington, all of Harker Heights, and Siasja Naeanna Washington and Siavionne Nisjay Washington, both of Victoria; a stepdaughter, Ay’Maya V. McClellan Washington of Arlington; a brother, Rashad Bates of Noxapater, Miss.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.