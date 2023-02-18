Randy Pedroza
Randy Pedroza, age 64 of Milano, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger at 1:00 p.m. Visitation is 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Randy was born March 1, 1958, in Taylor to Guillermo and Mary Louise (Vasquez) Pedroza. He attended school at St. Cyril Methodious Catholic School in Granger and then graduated from Granger high School. On October 8, 1994, he and Gloria Paniagua were married at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron. He worked at Wilsonart in Temple for 25 years, came out of retirement to work at Walmart for 22 years, where he could be found as a host/door greeter, always with a smile and “have a good day.” He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale and formerly with St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus, Council 12601 in Cameron, Catechist, Eucharistic minister and usher.
Randy was a loving and caring man with an infectious smile. He was dedicated to his faith and family. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren and was a devoted and loving husband. He loved to dance and listen to Tejano music and play the air accordion. He also had a big heart and always helped anyone in need. He was a Good Samaritan and great friend to all. He always loved to volunteer and pitch in when any help was needed. He enjoyed watching Milano Eagle Sports as well as his Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. Randy had many hobbies and interests that included classic cars, traveling to places on the “Texas Bucket List”, DJ’ing, and providing an endless supply of corny dad jokes. Randy never met a stranger and was a great friend to everyone he knew. He loved his wife, family and God.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Guillermo and Mary Pedroza and two brothers, Johnny and Guillermo “William” Pedroza.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria Pedroza of Milano; sons, Brandon Lara of San Antonio, Randy Pedroza of College Station, and Chris Nolden; daughters, Amber Lara of San Antonio, Sarah Pedroza and fiancé Miguel Mireles of Bryan, and Elizabeth Pedroza of Bryan; sisters, Alice Mares and husband Ed of Temple, Vickie Owens of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers, Andrew Pedroza of Granger, Joseph Pedroza and wife Stacey of Thorndale and David Pedroza and wife Linda of Cedar Park; grandchildren, Abcidee, Nathan, Gavin, and Kaylee Phelps; many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Erlinda Pedroza of Troy and Becky Pedroza.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe Pedroza, David Pedroza, Randy Pedroza, Brandon Lara, Miguel Mireles, Mark Muniz. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Dykes, Joe Paniagua, Billy Lopez, Matt Barker, Walmart 280 employees, Ivan Hernandez, Thomas Cruz, Andrew Pedroza.
Paid Obituary