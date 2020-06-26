Private services for O.J. Ward, 93, of Rogers will be held in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Ward died Wednesday at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Rogers to J.J. and Hallie Knight Ward. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Betty Jo Dyess on March 29, 1947. He worked as a warehouse manager for Hoover Brothers and worked at the Teacher’s Store. He also maintained the Rogers Cemetery, Dyess Grove Cemetery and Dyess Cemetery and baseball fields in Rogers. He was a member of Dyess Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Bell Baptist Association. He lived in the Rogers area most of his life.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; a son, Barry Ward of San Antonio; two daughters, Ann Brown of Temple and Peggy Coleman of Temple; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Rd., Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.