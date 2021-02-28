Delma Cummins, age 90, of Temple passed from this life during the late morning hours of Monday, February 22, 2021 at her home. Born on the 11th day of October 1930 in Mayflower, Arkansas she was the daughter of Alvie and Lucy “Clem” (Sherill) Lemarr.
Delma grew up in Arkansas where she and her family farmed the land before life took her to Dallas, Texas; there she married Frank Neil Cummins. The couple set out to build a home and a life together which would eventually include two sons and two daughters. Delma worked for Long John Silver’s restaurant in Dallas for over 20 years before her retirement. She loved to spend time canning fruits and vegetables as well as being an avid quilter, still using the ways of long ago, quilting by hand. She loved to travel and always had a big smile for those that were around her. Delma loved her family most of all, and she loved to spend time with them as much as she could. She will be dearly missed by those she loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Alvie and Clem, sisters Dora Lemarr, Tossia Crehan and Thelma Mae Lemarr, brothers Cecil Lemarr, Alvie Hubert Lemarr, Alfred H. Lemarr, Lemuel Lemarr and Albert Arther Lemarr as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Delma leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Oliver and wife Donna Cummins of Temple, son Danny Cummins and wife Hollie of Temple, daughter Jorja Catherine Hughes of Oregon, daughter Delma “Eilene” Cummins of Arkansas, as well as her siblings Clarence Lemarr and wife Mary Jane of Dallas, Russell Lemarr of Amarillo, Grover Lemarr and wife Pauline of Florida, sister-in-law Nadine Lemarr of Missouri, sister-in-law Harolynne Lemarr of Oklahoma, nine grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Bill Sager officiating. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Monday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary