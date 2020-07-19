Services for Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Strange Ashby Connell, 96, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jonathan Mellette, Ted Davis and Craig Ashby officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Connell died Friday, July 17, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 7, 1923, in Moody to Jim C. and Jimmie Gent Strange. She graduated from Moody High School. She married Jim Ashby. He preceded her in death. She married James LaVoy Connell on Dec. 22, 1972. She was a homemaker and worked at Groc-Tote. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her second husband on Jan. 15, 2010.
Survivors include three sons, Greg Ashby of Blanco, Craig Ashby of Port Arthur and Joe Mack Connell of Temple; three daughters, Jimmye Bedford and Karen Connell, both of Temple, and Kim Nunez of Little River-Academy; two sisters, Sue Goff and Evelyn Richard; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.