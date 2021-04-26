Services for Lillie Sotero, 61, of Lorena will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Sotero died April 19 at her residence.
She was born May 1, 1959, in Temple to Basilio and Lillie Telesfora Salazar Trevino. She worked for Temple ISD.
She was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Felix Sotero.
Survivors include a son, Rocky Parker; a daughter, Lisa Ann Reyes; two brothers; a sister; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.