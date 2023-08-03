Services for Elder Melvin Thomas, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes and Supt. James P. Weaver officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas died Friday, July 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Holland to Benjamin and Alice Thomas. He attended school in Holland ISD and graduated from Bartlett Colored High in 1958. He married Mary Jane Binder on July 20, 1959. He was licensed as a minister on April 28, 1996, at Bibleway Church of God in Christ in Killeen. He served as a pastor for 19 years at Evans Chapel Church of God in Christ in LaGrange, now known as Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ. He received a certificate of ordination on July 20, 2001, from Texas Southwest Jurisdictional Bishop S.E. Iglehart. In 2011, he served as assistant superintendent of the LaGrange District. He became a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in 2019 and served in a variety of capacities, including in the office of Elders and Ministers Alliance, financial committee, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer, trustee board and musicians.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Melvin Thomas of Harker Heights, and Dennis Thomas and Danny Thomas, both of Temple; a brother, Jim Thomas of Victorville, Calif.; three sisters, Georgia Sauls of Temple, Faye Richardson of Austin and Nettie McCraney of Albuquerque, N.M.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. with a wake 4-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.