BELTON — No services are planned for Shirley Pagel, 84, of Holland.
Mrs. Pagel died Friday, Sept. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 31, 1936, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Carl Lyman and Ella Gold Pardekoper Brower. She married Ardell Edward Pagel on Dec. 8, 1990, in Temple. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Jerry Shelley; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters; Brenda Wolf of Holland and Sandra Hubbard of Moody; a sister, Kay Brower of Des Moines, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.