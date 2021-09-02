Services for Francie LaJane McLaughlin, 61, of Holland 10 a.m. Saturday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Jerry Wayne Fellers officiating.
Mrs. McLaughlin died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was May 20, 1960, in Odessa to Robert and Jane Cannady Willess. She moved to Belton at a young age, and lived in the Bell County area the rest of her life. She married Dwayne “PeeWee” McLaughlin on Dec. 25, 1979. She worked for the Belton and Salado school districts for over 20 years. She attended 3C Cowboy Church in Salado and she was involved with the “Downs But Not Out” organization for the handicapped.
Survivors include her husband of Holland; two sons, Toby McLaughlin of Corpus Christi and John McLaughlin of Temple; a sister, Robie Burr of Belton; a brother, Robert Willess of Wilderville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.