ROCKDALE — Services for Carl Glenn Goetz, 77, of Thorndale will be 1 p.m. Friday in Sharp Cemetery.
Mr. Goetz died Thursday, Jan. 30, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in the Tracy community in Milam County to Herman Otto and Lena Mary Fick Goetz. He married Betty Dragoo on Nov. 9, 1963, in Belton. He worked for Alcoa.
He was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Goetz Jr., on Sept. 2, 2011.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; two sons, Casey Goetz of Lexington and Cary Goetz of Thorndale; two daughters, Carol Bergstad of Townsend, Mont., and Connie Creamer of Leander; a brother, David Goetz of Thorndale; two sisters, Darlyn Boney of Salado and Linda Martin of Lexington; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.