Services for Willie Walker Sr., 78, of St. Louis and formerly of Bartlett will be noon Monday in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. Walker died April 10 in St. Louis.
He was born June 20, 1943, to Leslie Sr. and Emma Walker. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Bartlett. He married Fannie Rivers. He was an interior decorator subcontractor. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Bartlett.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ray Crathers.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Willie Walker Jr. of St. Louis; two daughters, Stephanie Walker of St. Louis and Patricia Crathers of Temple; two stepsons, John Rivers and Kenneth Rivers, both of St. Louis; four stepdaughters, Annette Rivers, Georgia Rivers, Rebecca Rivers and Gail Murray, all of St. Louis; two sisters, Ruthie McNeese and Earnestine Clark, both of Belton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.