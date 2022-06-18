ROCKDALE — Services for Ervin J. “Griff” Griffith, 87, of Lexington will be 10 a.m. Monday at Knobbs Springs Baptist Church in McDade with the Rev. David Atwood, Rev. Jonathan Meyers and Rev. Victor Gonzales officiating.
Burial will be in Adina Cemetery in Lee County.
Mr. Griffith died Monday, June 13, 2022.
He was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Lexington to Monas and Kattie Lee Moses Griffith. He married Jean Smith in 1957. He was a crane operator for Alcoa. He attended Knobbs Springs Church.
Survivors include his wife of Lexington; two sons, Kenneth Griffith and Jerry Griffith, both of Lexington; a daughter, Vickie Griffith Iselt of Giddings; a brother, Alfred Griffith of Abilene; two sisters, Linda Stagner and Glenda Collier, both of Abilene; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.