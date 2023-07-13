Services for Juanita Breen, 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Breen died Saturday, July 1, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 6, 1946, near Eddy to Wally and Alice Hernandez. She married James Breen. She worked at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene until retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Melisa Ramirez; two brothers, Rene Hernandez and Lewis Hernandez; and three grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.