Charles “Chuck” Dean Moore
Charles “Chuck” Dean Moore, age 70 of Belton passed from this life during the late evening hours of Monday, August 9, 2021 at a local hospital. Chuck was born in Olton, Texas on the 15th day of December 1950 to parents Samuel and Dorothy (Strickler) Moore.
Chuck grew up in a share cropping family, farming land throughout West Texas and the panhandle. He graduated from Hereford High School as a young man then found himself in Amarillo. Chuck built a long career as a truck driver. He drove many years as a company driver and as an owner operator. Most recently, until his passing, he was driving for Swift, hauling for Wal-Mart out of the Temple distribution center. Chuck moved to Bell County in 2003. He wanted a change from Amarillo and really enjoyed Lake Belton and Stillhouse. He had a passion for fishing and went as often as he could. Chucks other love in life was his wife, Elaine. The two were together for over 13 years. You could always find Chuck and Elaine out fishing on Stillhouse if he wasn’t working. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Dorothy.
Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Elaine Knight of Belton, son Curt Moore of Amarillo, brother James Moore of CO, sister Kay Smallwood of Canadian, TX, sister Shirley Moore of Amarillo and sister Debbie Loyless of Amarillo. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Butch Williams, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
