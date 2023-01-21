Melinda Lynn Pacha
Melinda Lynn Pacha, age 64 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Melinda was born on January 8, 1959, to William Charles and Martha Taylor Graves in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School and worked for State Farm Insurance at both the Paul Poston and Mitchell Davis Agencies. She married Don Pacha on May 8, 1982. Melinda was a wonderful wife, mom, “Minnie”, and friend. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed cheering them on as she watched them play sports, reading books to them, and watching them swim. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Melinda was preceded in death by her father, William Charles Graves.
Survivors include her mother, Martha Taylor Graves of League City; husband, Don Pacha of Temple; brother, Chuck Graves and wife, Lori of Blanco; brother, Greg Graves and wife, Leticia of League City; brother in law, Aubrey Pacha and wife, Caroline of Sergeant; son, Chase Pacha and wife, Jalyn of San Antonio; son, Tyler Pacha and wife, Ashley of Leander; grandchildren, Jace, Cooper, and Camryn Pacha of San Antonio; grandchildren, Bowen and Layton Pacha of Leander; and several nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, January 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary