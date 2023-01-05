Services for Suzanne Matteson Estle, 89, of Salado, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Estle died Saturday, Dec. 31.
She was born Sept. 22, 1933, to Charles and Mildred Matteson in Abilene. She married Robert Estle on July 1969 in Richardson. She graduated from Texas Tech University and worked as a Junior High School art teacher. She was a member of the Methodist pathfinders and Methodist ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Drew Pittman; a daughter, Julie Lowe; two grandchildren, Jake Pittman, and Elijah Pittman; three stepchildren, Steve Estle, Vince Estle, and Tom Estle; and five step-grandchildren, Rachel Estle, Ryan Estle, Kyle Estle, Michael Estle, and Blake Estle.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.