Services for Georgia Lee Funk, 93, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and formerly of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Funk died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at an Oklahoma City hospice.
She was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Catoosa, Okla., to Earl and Jewel Teal. She owned and operated her own art studio.
Survivors include three sons, Stanley Funk of Ecuador, Kevin Funk of Satsuma, Fla., and Steven Funk of Sapulpa, Okla.; two daughters, Tana Welch of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Edna Pollard of Mooreland, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
A visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.