Jimmy Lee Rash
Jimmy Lee Rash, age 73 of Moody, passed from this life Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Moody. Burial will follow at Temple Garden of Memories.
Jimmy was born on December 12, 1948, in Sacramento, California to Margie Lois Travis & James Lester Rash. He graduated from Temple High School and served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He married Linda Flanary on March 12, 1977, in Morgan’s Point. Jimmy was a professional painter and then was employed in engineering at Scott & White Hospital for 25 years before retirement. He was a member of several local fishing clubs in Bell County, and a member of First Baptist Church of Moody. Jimmy was dedicated to his wife Linda for over 45 years. He loved God, his family, and his friends. Jimmy enjoyed being outside. He was a fisherman who enjoyed many hours on the lake. He created beautiful furniture in the workshop. He would work quietly to surprise family members with tables, chests, picture frames and many other creations. Jimmy also enjoyed hunting with family and weekends at the ranch.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Ray Rash; brothers, Les Wayne Rash, Sr., and Donald Carl Rash; sister, Sharon Rash; and stepbrother, Russell Whitehead.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Rash of Moody; daughter, Melinda Rash- Strange of Houston; mother-in-law, Vonnie “Tink” Masters of Moody; sister, Cathy Kreisel of Temple; brother-in-law, Marvin Flanary and wife, LaRae of Moody; grandson, Sebastian Strange of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Moody.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary