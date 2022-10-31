Services for Alva “A.C.” Henri Cockrell, 81, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Alva “A.C.” Henri Cockrell, 81, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cockrell died Sunday, Oct. 23, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Temple to John H. and Alberta H. Hancock Cockrell. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Martin.
Survivors include three sons, Roy Alexander Moore and Charles Alva Pool, both of Temple, and Marcus Cobb of Waco; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.