Pat (Patricia Elaine) Campbell
November 27, 1936 - December 11, 2020
Pat Campbell passed away peacefully at her home on December 11, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born the 27th of November, 1936 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Lionel Lockard (“Binks”) Campbell, Jr. She is survived by her son, Lionel Lockard (“Trey”) Campbell III and his wife, Lorraine and by her daughter, Remarize Anne Eyster and her husband, Richard; grandson, Nathan Dyer Howell and step grandson, Cort Nabozny; sisters, Georgia-Ann Sutherland and Priscilla Gonzales, step-brother Stanley Saathoff and wife Lujuana; sister-in-law, Dianne Campbell McCrea, seven nieces and nephews and a countless number of amazing friends.
Pat was known for her outstanding culinary abilities, and anyone who came to her home was sure to enjoy a sandwich on her famous homemade bread or leave with one of her fabulous casseroles, pies or rolls. In addition to her gifts in the kitchen, she was a beautiful quilter. Many of her loved ones received one of her very special hand-made quilts or blankets, each one especially created and crafted with the love she had for that special someone. Pat was a bit of a trailblazer, becoming an American Airlines flight attendant from 1957-1962.
In addition to all the love, support, kindness and generosity Pat extended to her family and friends, she was also very active with the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) Women’s group, Temple. Pat was a member of FUMC for over 50 years. During these many years, she was very active in supporting and actively participating in the “Feed My Sheep” and “Meals on Wheels” programs. Pat truly had a servant’s heart, and always placed the needs and wants of others before her own.
For those of us blessed with the gift of knowing Pat, we all knew how very much she loved God, her family and of her inviolable faith.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Scott & White’s Home Hospice team (Aimee, Patrice and Patricia) as well as Evelyn Barbosa and Mary Galvan for their companionship and care.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Walter J. (Jay) Buzzini IV officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity reminding you of Pat.
