A Mass of Christian Burial for Georgie Julie Kotrla, 83, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Kotrla died Monday, June 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 5, 1937, in Temple to Charles and Judy Jarolik Sirney. She graduated from Temple High School in 1956. She married Johnny Kotrla on May 19, 1957. She worked for First National Bank, Citizens Bank, Texas American Bank, Team Bank, Bank One and Chase Bank. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and the Women’s Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 16, 2000.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Kotrla of Temple and David Kotrla of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.