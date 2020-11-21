Services for Robert Brent Bolden, 65, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bolden died Nov. 12 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Birmingham, Ala., to Robert James Bolden and Sadie Bell Gibbs. He attended school in Birmingham. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include a son, Tony Bolden of Lansing, Mich.; a brother, Jerry Bolden of Birmingham; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.