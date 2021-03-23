BELTON — Services for Leslie Virginia Townsend Guess, 88, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Salado with the Rev. Frank Wallace officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Guess died Sunday, March 21.
She was born Feb. 13, 1933. She was a teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Guess.
Survivors include a daughter, Cyndi Felts of San Antonio; a son, David Guess of Waco; two brothers, Bruce Townsend of Salado and Weldon Townsend of Round Rock; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guess/Townsend Memorial Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (www.umhb.edu/giving).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.