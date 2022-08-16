Services for Ermalinda Luna Guillen, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Ermalinda Luna Guillen, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Guillen died Friday, Aug. 12, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Temple to Turbucio and Calletana Garcia Luna. She graduated from Temple High School in 1959. She worked as a nurse for nursing homes in the Temple area for more than 30 years. She also worked as a driver for Meals on Wheels. She married Chancey Guillen in 1961 in Temple. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband and an infant son.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Mendoza of Temple; three sons, Stephen Guillen, Chris Guillen and Martin Guillen, all of Temple; a sister, Gloria Guillen of Corsicana; a brother, Robert Luna of Huntsville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.