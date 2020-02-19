BELTON — Services for Prosstonia Thomas “Tony” Graham, 54, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Graham died Sunday, Feb. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born March 10, 1965, in Rockingham, N.C., to Willie Sr. to Ernestine G. Moore. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Shawndi Graham; five sons, Sanquis Unique Graham of Ellerbe, N.C., Prosstonia Thomas Graham Jr. of Troy, N.C., Michael Angelo Hernandez of Killeen and Nicholas Sebastian Graham and Nathan Taylor Graham, both of Temple; two daughters, Renee Destiny Graham and Kerstin Nycole Turner, both of Temple; his father of Jackson Springs, N.C.; four brothers, Willie Moore Jr. of Raeford, N.C., Randy Moore of Candor, N.C., Brandon Moore of Siler City, N.C. and Jason Moore of Greensboro, N.C.; and two sisters, Christina Norfleet of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Pearle Pratt of Rockingham, N.C.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.