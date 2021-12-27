Private services for Matthew Jonathan Hart, 40, of Pendleton will be held in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Hart died Sunday, Dec. 26, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 6, 1981, in Temple to Minnie Fischgrabe and Gary Hart. He lived in Pendleton for 37 years before moving to Morgan’s Point Resort. He attended school in Troy.
Survivors include a son, Daylon Hart of Bryan; his parents of Pendleton; and two brothers, Corey Hart and Wesley Hart, both of Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Fire Department or to the Morgan’s Point Fire Department.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.