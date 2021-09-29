Services for Lucy Irene Culp, 68, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Culp died Monday, Sept. 20, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Mexia to Henry and Lucy Harromon. She was a high school graduate, a homemaker, and a certified nurse’s aide. She married Ruben Dee Culp.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Fisher, Vicky Campbell and Lisa Culp; three stepsons, Terry Culp, Kerry Culp and Toby Culp; two grandchildren; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.