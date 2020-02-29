CAMERON — Services for Joe Michael Malone, 65, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Hill Cemetery with Bill Harris officiating.
Mr. Malone died Friday, Feb. 28, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Cameron to Odie and Leora Miller Malone. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Lisa Joe Pinkerton. He worked as a concrete finisher.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Crystal Nelson of Cameron; a sister, Sandra Corbin of Cameron; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.