BELTON — Private family services will be held at a later date for Andrew “Andy” Joseph LeBlanc, 63, of Killeen.
Mr. LeBlanc died Wednesday, July 29, at a Harker Heights hospital.
He was born April 17, 1958, to John and Dorothy LeBlanc in New Orleans. He owned his own mobile cleaning business for vehicles.
Survivors include four sisters, Frances Mitchell of Belton, Tina LeBlanc and Diane LeBlanc, both of Salado, and Judy Lebon of Pana, Ill.
