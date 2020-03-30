Services for Kenneth Hinds Chandler, 99, of Temple are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Chandler died Sunday, March 29, in Temple.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 8:59 pm
