AUSTIN — Services for Cheri Denise Howell, 52, of Temple, will be 12 p.m. Saturday at San Gabriel Presbyterian Church in Georgetown.
Mrs. Howell died Friday, Nov. 4.
She was born September, 3, 1970 to James A. and Helen Maxine Tims Howell. She graduated from Academy High School in 1988. She worked as book seller at the Book Cellar in Temple and as a limo driver for the railroad before returning to college in 2004. After graduating she had a career in library science at UHMB and Austin Community College. She was an active member of the Fuselage.
She is preceded in death by her nephew Logan James Howell.
Survivors include two brothers, James A. Howell Jr., and Keith A. Howell, both of Georgetown; a nephew, Isaac Howell; and a niece, Hannah Howell-Wylie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the American Diabetes Association and any library.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services in Austin is in charge of arrangements.