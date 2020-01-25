Jerry Foshee, 75, of Temple died Friday Jan 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Jerry Foshee, 75, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Foshee died Friday, Jan. 24, at his residence.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save