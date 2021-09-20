Services for Roosevelt Smith, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Temple care facility.
He was born March 23, 1937, to Sam and Maezell Smith in Cuthbert, Ga. He was raised and attended school in New Britain, Conn. He worked in construction most of his life. He moved to Central Texas 20 years ago. He joined First United Methodist Church in Killeen in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby; his second wife, Carolyn Ann; and a son, Roosevelt Smith Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Andrea Teresa Jennings, Cheryl Lee Pierce and LaTrese Smith; two brothers, Aaron Smith of Connecticut and Marvin Smith of Georgia; two sisters, Mattie Jenkins of Ohio and Julia Smith of Texas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, Temple, TX 76504; or First United Methodist Church-Killeen, 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is charge of arrangements.