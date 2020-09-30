Services for Mary Frances Wiley, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Sunday, Sept. 27, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Oglesby to Robert and Ruby McAnulty Barron. She graduated from Oglesby High School is 1955. She worked for Old Original and Doyle Phillips Steakhouse in Temple, ER Carpenter, Temple Southside Post Office and the city of Temple Water Department.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Harrison of Temple; a son, David Wiley of Oklahoma; and a grandchild.