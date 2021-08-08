BELTON — Services for Robert Lee Brooks, 67, of Cranfills Gap will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Herrington Cemetery with Michael “Tater” Paschal officiating.
Mr. Brooks died Friday, Aug. 6, in Waco.
He was born April 9, 1954, in Belton to Lee and Virginia Brooks. He married Janet Elaine Herrington on April 30, 1976, in Nolanville. He spent most of his time working on ranches in Central Texas before eventually going into law enforcement. He was a member of Bosque County Cowboy Church.
Survivors include his wifetwo daughters, Mandy Boyd and Candi Brooks; two sons, Lonnie Brooks and Ben Brooks; a brother, Roger Brooks; a sister, Jan Wright; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.