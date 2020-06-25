No services are planned at this time for Patricia Agnes Sebek, 94, of Temple.
Mrs. Sebek died Monday, June 22, at a local care facility.
She was born Aug. 4, 1925, in Cincinnati to Frank and Martha Gillespie Wahoff. She married William Walter Sebek. She worked for the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Darleen Sebek; two sons, Christopher Sebek and Mitchell Sebek; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
