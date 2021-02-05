Mary Elizabeth Vasel
Mary Elizabeth Vasel was born in Saranac Lake, New York on January 5th 1936. The second of 5 children born to Margaret and Joseph D’Aoust, Mary attended Saranac Lake High school where she took secretarial courses. On October 25th 1958, she married Nicholas (Nick) Vasel. Together, they had 3 children, Laraine, Alex, and Linda.
Nick and Mary traveled throughout the country due to job opportunities and finally resided together in Temple, Texas. While living in Texas, Mary became a member of the American Business Women’s Association. She held several offices at the Belton Chapter and was named woman of the year. Mary worked as an executive secretary for Prudential Insurance Company for many years and retired in 1995 when Nick was diagnosed with cancer. After Nick passed away, Mary became an active member of the Belton Baptist church and started volunteering at Hope for the Hungry. In 2004, she was excited to go to Guatemala with one of Hope’s missionaries. They brought 200 pairs of shoes to orphans and had the opportunity give testimony on the radio. Mary described telling others how much joy she found having Jesus in her life. She also expressed a new appreciation for all the “luxuries” she was blessed with, such as running water and heat. She volunteered daily at Hope for many years until she left Texas to move in with her eldest daughter, Laraine, in Phoenix.
Mary was cautious, but adventurous. Whether it was cruising through the Panama canal or white water rafting, she would surprise her family with her willingness to try new, exciting things. She was slow to anger and quick with a smile or laugh. Her faith in God was strong; she kept a prayer list next to her chair so she could diligently pray for them every day. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Loved by many, she will be truly missed.
Along with her children, Laraine, Alex and Linda, Mary is survived by her sister Alice Matteson, many nieces and nephews, 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 2 son in-laws who loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for the Hungry In Belton Texas
Paid Obituary